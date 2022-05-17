Bid to create ‘bad bank’ social housing

A proposal that properties owned by the so-called ‘bad bank’ – the Sareb – should be turned into social housing has made by the Valencia government.

Just in the Valencia region alone there are 8,532 homes in the hands of the Sareb, the public company set up to manage the assets of failing financial institutions following the last financial crisis which struck in 2008 after the property boom.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com