Procedures to select 11,800 new employees for the Valencia region health service start on Sunday, January 22.

The initiative is designed to ‘reduce temporary employment’ and to give more stability to the public health service.

The doctors’ strike in the region on January 17 and 18 is still on but the CESM medics’ union noted that they are continuing to negotiate with the regional health department.

