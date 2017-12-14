Almería struck by gale-force winds

Despite record gusts province escapes lightly with no reported injuries or major damage to property

By Richard Torné

One of the most powerful storms in recent years battered Almería this week with winds in excess of 100 kilometres per hour in places.

There were up to 50 reported incidents of fallen trees and masonry as storm Ana swept through the province.

According to reports, gusts reached an average of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour but topped 123 kph in the port of Garrucha – they were the strongest recorded winds in Almería since 1989, when gales reached 102 kph.

Due to rough seas, the Almería-Algeciras ferry was cancelled on Tuesday morning, and the N-340 road in Tabernas was also temporarily closed due to fallen trees.