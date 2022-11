A known fraudster, who was already wanted to serve a prison sentence by a court in Benidorm, has now been arrested for swindling money out of women by pretending to be a Guardia Civil officer looking for romance.

The National Police allege he was a professional at carrying out the so-called ‘love con’, having obtained about €200,000 from women all over the country after contacting his victims online.

