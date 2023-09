A 29-year-old Irish driver who allegedly fled the scene of accident in which a person was killed has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

A press statement from the force notes that ‘after the collision, the person who caused the accident got out of his vehicle and left the area on foot’.

The crash occurred on the N-332 in Torrevieja at 04.50 on September 2.

Full report in next Friday’s Costa Blanca News