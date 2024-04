Low-cost private rail company Ouigo is to start operating four high-speed train (AVE) services per day between Murcia and Madrid, with tickets going on sale from May 22.

These will only stop at Elche and Albacete, completing the journey in about two hours and 45 minutes.

They will provide 14,000 seats per week at an average price of €9 for a one-way ticket.

