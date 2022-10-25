Connection to the coast gathers pace

A contract to draw up the plans for turning the first part of the CV-95 into a dual carriageway will be put out to tender ‘soon’, according to regional councillor for public works, Rebeca Torró.

The busy road links Orihuela city with Torrevieja and the coast through the Vega Baja area.

The project has been divided into three sections, the first of which will cover the stretch between Jacarilla and the road leading to the AP-7 motorway and Los Montesinos, the CV-945 past Entre Naranjos urbanisation.

