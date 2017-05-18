Hospital bed closures slammed

NEWS Staff Reporter

The closure of more than 200 beds at Torrecárdenas hospital during the summer period has been heavily criticised by the CSIF civil servants union.

A total of 204 beds at the Almería city hospital will be closed between July and September in the cardiology, paediatric and urology departments, according to the union.

In a statement, CSIF dismissed the administration’s claims that the closures were due to maintenance work, pointing out that they happened every summer and claiming that the true aim was to make staff savings.