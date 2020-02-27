Moraira murder: protection order was lifted weeks before

ESTATE agent Arthur Karvink who admits stabbing his 36-year-old lover to death was cleared of a viciously assaulting her last summer – which ended emergency court protection for the victim in December.
The 59-year-old was alleged to have punched her in the face during a heated row at their home but she refused to give evidence against him.

