Holiday home fraudsters arrested in Benidorm

NATIONAL Police have arrested five people, aged between 22 and 62 years, in Benidorm accusing them of defrauding more than €220,000 offering non-existing holiday homes to rent. More than 100 people fell victim to the fraud.

Benidorm’s Judicial Police Brigade with the close collaboration of Aragon’s Technological Crimes headquarters carried out the police investigation.

