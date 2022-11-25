The snow is falling heavily

The landscape pretty bleak

No children building snowmen

No birdsong so to speak

Remains of peoples houses

A wreckage of a tank

An apartment block abandoned

Shattered windows staring blank

A street that once was thriving

With shops and busy folk

Now eerily disfigured

But still smouldering with smoke

The work of evil daring

Now a snowscape lost in fear

No life no motivation

Were there really people here?

The sound of distant gunfire

An explosion in the sky

But nobody left to question

Or to ask the reason why

On the snowy ground

A robin dares to forage for his food

His breast of red where blood was shed

In a senseless war so crude

The snow now hiding conflict

As a silence strives to reign

This is Christmas Day 2022

In a small town in Ukraine.

By David Whitney

Torrevieja ©2022