A 17-storey apartment block was evacuated early yesterday evening in Benidorm due to a fierce blaze which broke out in a ninth-floor flat.

The fire left the occupant of the home with burns and sadly his dog perished in the fire.

The flat in Calle Asturias, close to Gran Hotel Bali, was destroyed by the flames, according to a spokesman for the provincial fire brigade.

