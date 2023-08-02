Making it easier to build homes

New Valencia president Carlos Mazón has revealed that he will change the law to make it easier to build properties in the region.

The announcement on Tuesday comes after recent figures showed that more new homes were started in the second quarter of 2023 in Alicante province (3,001) than in any other three-month period for 15 years.

Sr Mazón stated that the aim of his coalition government is to make it easier for construction companies to obtain building licences for their projects.

