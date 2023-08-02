Green light for compost plant

A project to build a massive plant to manufacture compost from sewage sludge next to the wastewater treatment plant in Pilar de la Horadada has received a favourable environmental impact declaration, despite objections from ecologists and residents.

According to the declaration, it will be built on land adjacent to the existing treatment station (EDAR) in the municipality, and near Lo Monte nature reserve.

The sludge will be obtained from the EDARs in Pilar, San Miguel de Salinas, Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa.

