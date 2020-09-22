Madrid and ‘Spain’ will work together

MADRID, 21/09/2020.- La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el jefe del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, dan una rueda de prensa conjunta tras la reunión celebrada este lunes en la sede del Gobierno regional, en Madrid, para reforzar la colaboración entre ambas administraciones para doblegar la curva en uno de los territorios más castigados por la pandemia de covid-19. El encuentro se celebra el mismo día en el que entran en vigor nuevas medidas de restricción de actividad y de movilidad en 37 zonas básicas de salud de la Comunidad con una mayor incidencia acumulada de coronavirus. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

AFTER months of verbal warfare over the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, PM Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) and Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) have met in a ‘summit’ style meeting in Madrid to finally join forced and coordinate regional and national government resources to fight the shocking rise in the pandemic figures in the capital city and surrounding areas in recent weeks.

