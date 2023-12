An additional 10 Iberian lynxes will be released in Murcia region early next year as part of the EU Life project Lynxconnect, announced regional environment councillor Juan María Vázquez last Friday.

He was speaking in Lorca at the annual ceremony of the partners in the project, which covers several regions in Spain and Portugal.

The project partners decided at their meeting in November to increase the number of these animals destined for Murcia region.

