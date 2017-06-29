Mojacar DJs claim persecution

By Emma Randle

A group of Mojacar DJs has accused Mojacar mayor Rosa María Cano of discriminating against them when granting music licences to bars.

The association ‘Mojacar DJs’ wrote an open letter to the mayor via the media accusing her of “not giving licences to bars where she does not like the music”, after the mayor publicly declared she “was not going to allow chiringuitos to turn into discos like in the past”.

The mayor said DJs could only offer their services to bars that had a disco licence, not those that hold occasional live performances as “cultural or leisure events”.