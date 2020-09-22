Holiday voucher for Valencia region residents

THE regional tourism sector has been thrown a lifeline by the Valencian government after it announced this week that it will be issuing a ‘holiday voucher’ for all those registered as living within the area to encourage holidays closer to home.

The Valencian holiday voucher will provide discounts of up to 70% on holidaybookings in the region, with a maximum of €600 to be knocked-off the booking price.

