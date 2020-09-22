Holiday voucher for Valencia region residents

0
149

THE regional tourism sector has been thrown a lifeline by the Valencian government after it announced this week that it will be issuing a ‘holiday voucher’ for all those registered as living within the area to encourage holidays closer to home.
The Valencian holiday voucher will provide discounts of up to 70% on holidaybookings in the region, with a maximum of €600 to be knocked-off the booking price.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.