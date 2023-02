A contract has been awarded for €2 million to draw up plans to construct the rail connection to Alicante-Elche airport.

The state official bulletin (BOE) notes that the preparation for the long-awaited train service will be carried out by the company UTE Aeropuerto Alicante.

However, the ministry for transport has allowed 38 months for this process to be completed, which means that construction work would not get underway until 2026 at the earliest.

