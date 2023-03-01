Lobbying Europe to help protect elderly banking customers

A plan to provide elderly people with better access to financial services – by installing cash machines in neighbourhoods of towns and cities – was presented to the European Commission (EC) by the regional councillor for the treasury, Arcadí España on Tuesday.

The initiative would not only involve putting cash machines in public buildings, health centres or other places ceded by town halls, but also deploying mobile bank offices on buses in order to reach everybody, ‘wherever they live in the region’.

