Two people died last Thursday when their ultralight aeroplane crashed and burst into flames at the Axarquía aerodrome in Vélez-Málaga. They were the 47-year-old female pilot and her male adult passenger, who both had to be identified by DNA testing because their remains were so severely burned.
Two dead in Axarquía aerodrome ultralight accident
The pilot and her passenger were the only two aboard the aircraft
Such tragic news 🙁 I’m hoping the family finds comfort through this difficult time. We are all looking forward to the future when this won’t happen anymore. “He will swallow up death forever… and [God] will wipe away the tears from all the faces.” (Isaiah 25:8)