Killer storm

LOCAL and regional authorities estimate the damage caused by ‘Gloria’ storm earlier this week will run into millions of euros and urgent repair works are being scheduled to meet the Easter tourism deadline.

The storm claimed at least five lives in the Valencia region.

The body of a 67-year-old Benidorm resident was found in the overflowing Algar River in La Nucía on Wednesday.

