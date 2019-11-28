Alicante airport welcomes 14millionth passenger of 2019

THE 14 MILLIONTH passenger arrived at Alicante airport on Monday November 25 on a Transavia Boeing 737-800 from Eindhoven.
This was a historic moment, as the highest number of passengers ever registered, 13,981,320 occurred at the end of last year. Now with still a month to go before December 31, this figure has been surpassed.

