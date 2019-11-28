THE 14 MILLIONTH passenger arrived at Alicante airport on Monday November 25 on a Transavia Boeing 737-800 from Eindhoven.
This was a historic moment, as the highest number of passengers ever registered, 13,981,320 occurred at the end of last year. Now with still a month to go before December 31, this figure has been surpassed.
Alicante airport welcomes 14millionth passenger of 2019
THE 14 MILLIONTH passenger arrived at Alicante airport on Monday November 25 on a Transavia Boeing 737-800 from Eindhoven.