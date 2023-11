Budget airline easyJet is offering new routes to Alicante from the UK, with a seasonal base opening at the Costa Blanca airport in the spring.

Flights from Southampton start on March 31 and Belfast City on May 2, ‘as well as relaunching from Newcastle’ on April 2.

Valencia president Carlos Mazón announced the new links with the UK following a meeting with easyJet bosses at the World Travel Market tourism fair in London on Tuesday.

