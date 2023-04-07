Huge jam forms on AP-7

A collision involving two trucks caused chaos on the AP-7 motorway in Benissa on Thursday.

Tailbacks measuring more than 5km formed, according to state news agency EFE, after the accident led to the temporary closure of the northbound carriageway of the highway during the morning.

One of the vehicles – a refrigerator lorry – turned over and a large amount of fuel spilled over the road, as well as refuse which was being carried in the other truck.

The driver of the food truck suffered light injuries in the smash.