Watching over Jávea

Jávea town hall is carrying out a special fire prevention plan during Easter.

The volunteer Protección Civil force is in charge, with daily shifts from 10.00 to 21.00 from April 6 to 10 and April 15 to 17, the weekend of Sant Vicent.

Volunteers are located at lookout points to watch over the municipality and will also be patrolling areas such as the Pinosol park, close to forests and areas where many people gather to enjoy Easter in the open air.

The council is asking for the public to cooperate and avoid any behaviour that could start a fire in the countryside such as lighting barbecues, using fireworks, dumping cigarette butts, etc.

The Arenal beach lifeguard service will be available over the same dates.