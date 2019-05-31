CASTELLÓN towns will be able to make use of modern technologies to further their fight against the Tiger mosquito this summer and throughout 2019.
Government representatives revealed late last week that they will invest close to €1million in a comprehensive plan to combat this plague, which is already starting to affect dozens of towns.
Upping the ante
