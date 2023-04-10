Franco firing squad victims located in Gandía cemetery

Remains of nine victims of General Franco’s fascist dictatorship have been found in an unmarked grave in Gandía – and there could be more at the same site, according to the authorities.

José Albero, now 91, pinpointed the site his father and 61 others were executed.

He was aged just seven when, hiding from the soldiers’ view, he saw his father and dozens of other adults shot at close range on the edge of their own common grave.

They had been lined up with their backs to their killers, and in handcuffs.

