Franco firing squad victims located in Gandía cemetery

0
176

Remains of nine victims of General Franco’s fascist dictatorship have been found in an unmarked grave in Gandía – and there could be more at the same site, according to the authorities.

José Albero, now 91, pinpointed the site his father and 61 others were executed.

He was aged just seven when, hiding from the soldiers’ view, he saw his father and dozens of other adults shot at close range on the edge of their own common grave.

They had been lined up with their backs to their killers, and in handcuffs.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.