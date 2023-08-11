The temperature reached 44.5ºC in Orihuela city yesterday (Thursday) – the hottest day of the year so far, according to MeteOrihuela.

The good news is that more temperate weather will dominate today – the temperature in Orihuela city will fall, with a high of 33ºC.

The same will happen on the coast, where an easterly wind off the sea is forecasted – with highs of 31ºC in Jávea and 30ºC in Torrevieja, according to AEMET.

The Valencia region remains on the highest level of alert for forest fires.

