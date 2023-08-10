Torrevieja population shoots up

Torrevieja town hall produced new municipal register (padrón) figures this week which show that the population has grown by 5,174 people since January – rising to a total of 96,905.

The largest increase in non-Spanish residents has come once again in the Ukrainian community, with an additional 1,168 registered, taking the number to 6,939.

A council spokesman noted that the British have traditionally been the largest international population – now relegated to third spot after years of decline, but in the seven months since January the number has increased – from 4,815 to 4,910.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News