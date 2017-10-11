Fantastic finish to Brits’ epic cycle journey

By Emma Randle

Two long distance cyclists made a triumphant return to Lubrín last weekend after completing a 2,000 kilometre fundraising journey from the UK.

Friends and family gathered in the main square on Saturday afternoon eagerly awaiting the return of Gary Briggs and Richard Matthews, who started their epic ride two weeks earlier from Walberswick, East Anglia.

As the pair rounded the bend and came hurtling down the hill to cross the finishing line a big cheer went up from the crowd who threw confetti and blew whistles to welcome them back. Lubrín-based Gary, who organised the trip to raise funds for a hospital garden in memory of mother-in-law Jane Bayley, said he was “overwhelmed” by the reception.