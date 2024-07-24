Benidorm Lions Club visits La Nucía

A total of 24 members of the Lions Benidorm Club were taken on a cultural visit to La Nucía on Monday, July 23.

The group, aged between 16 and 20 years, visited the old town, the town hall, the CEM El Captivador, the tourist office and the ‘Ciutat Esportiva Camilo Cano’ city of sport.

María Jesús Jumilla, councillor for tourism welcomed the group and presented them with promotional material for the town.

The visit started at the CEM Captivador where they were able to see the facilities, including the nature classroom, arboretum, the Sequia Mare, etc. The group also took part in a small clay crafting workshop. They then went to the tourist information office, where they were welcomed by María Jesús Jumilla and visited the streets of the old town, getting to know the most characteristic spots such as the Llavador, Font de la Favara and other locations of interest. On arrival at the Plaza Mayor, they were able to visit the town hall.

After the visit, the group ended the day with a visit to the Camilo Cano sports pavilion, where they had lunch and enjoyed a swim in the outdoor pool.