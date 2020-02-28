Pinedo water purification plant worries

VALENCIA’S local government is warning that the Pinedo water purification plant pours wastewater into the sea every time there are downpours.

The governing team revealed that the purification plant has had to decrease the amount of water it holds eight times in the past four months. This entails that in the past four months, it has dumped water with a ‘primary’ level of treatment into certain channels that then filter through to the sea.

