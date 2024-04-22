Confusion reigns over Alicante airport ‘expansion’ plan

The announcement of an ‘expansion’ of Alicante-Elche airport has raised more questions than answers.

The words of Maurici Lucena – president of state airport operator, Aena – after a shareholders’ meeting in Madrid last Thursday, which were intended to clarify the situation of the airport, have only led to a storm of confusion.

President of regional confederation of businesspeople (CEV), Salvador Navarro said: “Aena has to say if this expansion is the enlargement of the terminal, or the construction of a second runway.”

