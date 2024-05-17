Glucose monitors now available from GPs for type two diabetes

Continuous glucose monitors can now be prescribed to patients with type two diabetes by GPs in the Valencia region.

The authorisation from the regional health department includes all specialists involved in diagnosis and treatment of the illness; paediatric endocrinologists and family doctors.

The devices can be prescribed to people with type two diabetes who need multiple doses of different types of insulin, slow acting and faster acting, and can help to improve their quality of life and control their illness, according to the director general of pharmacy, Elena Gras.

