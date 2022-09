Three people were injured early on Sunday morning in Torrevieja when their vehicle smashed into a ‘giant’ palm tree in the middle of the roundabout at the junction of Ronda de Ricardo Lafuente and Calle Orihuela near the nations park (Parque de las Naciones).

A spokesman for the provincial fire service explained that the occupants of the car were trapped inside it at around 04.00.

