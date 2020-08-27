L’Alcudia gruesome crime

0
32

A teenage girl murdered her mother and kept her body in the bath for over four months in a chilling case that has rocked Spain.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.