New drone drops in

Benidorm local police have a new state-of-the-art drone, increasing operational capacity at sea, in the mountains and at large events, with night vision capabilities, reported the town hall.

Mayor Toni Pérez said Benidorm has been ‘a pioneer at the time in the use of drones to improve security and surveillance’ and is now a ‘laboratory for leading European projects that seek to develop the use of drones for assistance and transportation of logistics, health and courier services’.

