‘Models’ forced to become sex slaves

A couple who allegedly set up modelling agencies in order to force women into prostitution have been arrested by the National Police.

According to a force spokesman, they claimed to have high level contacts in the film and fashion industries.

Operating from Elche and Novelda, they promised their victims – who so far number more than 120 women – that they could use their influence to launch them into successful professional careers, producing a profile of photographs for each of them.

