Free room for self-isolating tourists

FREE hotel accommodation will be provided for any tourists who have to self-isolate in the Valencia region due to Covid-19.

Regional secretary for tourism Francesc Colomer explained that two hotels are being set up for the purpose – one in Benidorm for Alicante province and another in Valencia city for tourists visiting Valencia and Castellón.

He noted that €280,000 is being invested in securing the rooms, which would be used exclusively for this purpose.

