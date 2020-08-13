Regions to curb smoking in latest Covid-19 measures

SPAIN continues to fight new flare-ups of Covid-19 with regions imposing local lockdowns and extra measures in an attempt to curb contagion.

The latest new measure was taken by Galicia regional authority against smoking. From yesterday (Thursday) it is forbidden to smoke in public areas (including bar terraces) in Galicia if social distancing cannot be kept.

Experts say smokers pose a double threat as they either do not wear a face mask while doing so or they are constantly removing and replacing it, thus placing their hand on the outside of the masks and their faces – which could led to catching the virus.

For this reason the Galician health authorities have ordered the ban, but other regions such as Madrid and Asturias are considering the same measure.

