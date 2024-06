Elche general has become the first hospital in the Valencia region, and seventh in Spain, to offer the latest adaptive radiotherapy.

This is thanks to one of the latest linear accelerators, called Ethos, which is worth €3.8 million and was acquired through the national health service investment plan (Inveat).

To house this technology, the regional government invested approximately €2.5M to construct a new bunker in the oncology radiotherapy department.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News