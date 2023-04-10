Sightings of sea dragons confirmed

The first ever sightings of the blue sea dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) on the coast of Alicante province have now been confirmed by naturalists.

Torrevieja town hall biologist Juan Antonio Pujol said these small but ‘spectacular’ marine creatures had never been viewed before on mainland Spain’s Mediterranean coast.

In an article published in the magazine Quercus, Sr Pujol and co-authors Raquel López and Nicolás Ubero, described it as an ‘extraordinary find’.

Photo: Sylke Rohrlach – Wikipedia

