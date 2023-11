Former bullfighter and now vice-president of the Valencia region, Vicente Barrera is pressing ahead with his plan to provide public funding for ‘bullfighting culture’.

He noted that his regional government will ‘stop discriminating against bull culture, which was mistreated by the previous Valencia government’.

The politician from far-right party Vox stated: “This is the time to promote true Valencian culture.”

