San Fulgencio town hall has come up with an innovative scheme designed to reduce the risk of homes or business premises being burgled while no-one is staying there.

This free service, called Policía en tu hogar (police in your home), was launched on Tuesday and enables residents who are going away for between 15 days and three months to register their absence on a list managed by the local police.

