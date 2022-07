The suspected leader of a gang dealing cocaine across a wide area of the south of England has been arrested in Benidorm, the Guardia Civil has announced.

The 43-year-old British citizen was one of the UK’s ‘Most Wanted’.

The Guardia Civil also revealed that a Dutchman alleged to have carried out a gangland shooting in The Netherlands was arrested in Alfaz del Pi the following day.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News