Residents and tourists in Denia are set to benefit from a bolstered taxi service this summer – with reinforcements coming from other towns in the area.

Councillors agreed to ask the regional transport department for permission to repeat the measure, after it was deemed to be a success last year.

However, this time the town hall wants to extend the period that taxi drivers from outside the municipality are able to work in Denia.

