A decision to eliminate the traffic lights along the Altea-Albir promenade and operate a one-way system along the road – from Altea to Albir – has angered some residents.

Changes to the bus route mean that stops have been eliminated.

Altea council had for some time promised to remove the temporary traffic lights located in front of the yacht club, installed during the pandemic to improve social distancing.

