Costa braces for Brexit

WITH Boris Johnson’s Conservative party majority in Parliament paving the way for an orderly Brexit on January 31, the panic regarding the implications of a no-deal on the tourism, export and real estate sectors has somewhat subsided.
British people are a priority market for the coast’s hotels and estate agents, while Britain is sixth on the list of export destinations.

