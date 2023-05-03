Lynxes go wild

The first two Iberian lynxes which have been bred in captivity to be released into the wild in Murcia region are now roaming free in the highlands of Lorca.

Tahúlla and Tiko, as they were named by schoolchildren, had been living in an enclosure in the area since the beginning of March, so that they could be monitored and acclimatise to the environment.

This pair have been fitted with collars equipped with GPS technology, so that their movements can be tracked by satellite.

